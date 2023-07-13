FDS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $413.93, changing hands as high as $414.17 per share. FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FDS's low point in its 52 week range is $377.89 per share, with $474.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $412.86. The FDS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
