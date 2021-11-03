FDP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.85, changing hands as low as $29.35 per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares are currently trading down about 11.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDP's low point in its 52 week range is $20.71 per share, with $36.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.97.

