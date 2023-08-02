FDP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.62, changing hands as high as $28.30 per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FDP's low point in its 52 week range is $23.09 per share, with $32.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.04.
Also see: Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Avg
FULL Options Chain
KHC Technical Analysis
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.