FDN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FDN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $139.54, changing hands as high as $139.55 per share. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDN's low point in its 52 week range is $107.06 per share, with $151.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.