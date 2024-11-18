FDM Group Stays Resilient Amid Market Challenges

FDM Group (Holdings) (GB:FDM) has released an update.

FDM Group, a global IT services provider, is on track to meet its financial expectations for 2024 despite market uncertainty, supported by a strong balance sheet with £47.7 million in cash and no debt. The company is adjusting staffing levels to align with client needs, although the number of consultants has decreased from the previous year. FDM remains cautious about the uncertain market conditions moving into 2025, while recent changes in UK regulations could enhance the attractiveness of its consultants.

