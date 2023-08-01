FDM Group Holdings (LSE:FDM) Price Target Decreased by 13.91% to 826.54

The average one-year price target for FDM Group Holdings (LSE:FDM) has been revised to 826.54 / share. This is an decrease of 13.91% from the prior estimate of 960.06 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 676.70 to a high of 1,050.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.38% from the latest reported closing price of 546.00 / share.

FDM Group Holdings Maintains 6.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in FDM Group Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDM is 0.18%, a decrease of 9.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 11,155K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 3,698K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,798K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDM by 12.20% over the last quarter.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,961K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,225K shares, representing a decrease of 13.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDM by 19.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,254K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDM by 13.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 657K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDM by 7.30% over the last quarter.

AEDAX - INVESCO European Growth Fund holds 489K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

