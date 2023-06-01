FDM Group Holdings (LSE:FDM) Price Target Decreased by 10.64% to 1,000.68

The average one-year price target for FDM Group Holdings (LSE:FDM) has been revised to 1,000.68 / share. This is an decrease of 10.64% from the prior estimate of 1,119.86 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 707.00 to a high of 1,312.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.87% from the latest reported closing price of 686.00 / share.

FDM Group Holdings Maintains 5.37% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.37%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in FDM Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDM is 0.19%, an increase of 5.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 11,146K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 3,798K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,626K shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDM by 30.76% over the last quarter.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,961K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,225K shares, representing a decrease of 13.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDM by 19.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,267K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares, representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDM by 27.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 657K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDM by 7.30% over the last quarter.

AEDAX - INVESCO European Growth Fund holds 489K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDM by 22.22% over the last quarter.

