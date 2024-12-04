FDM Group Executives Acquire Company Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) (GB:FDM) has released an update.

FDM Group (Holdings) announced that key executives, including CEO Roderick Flavell, have acquired shares in the company as part of the Buy-As-You-Earn Plan. This move reflects confidence in the company’s future and aligns the interests of leadership with shareholders. Such acquisitions often attract investor interest, potentially impacting FDM’s stock performance.

