FDM Group Executives Acquire Company Shares

December 04, 2024 — 11:52 am EST

FDM Group (Holdings) (GB:FDM) has released an update.

FDM Group (Holdings) announced that key executives, including CEO Roderick Flavell, have acquired shares in the company as part of the Buy-As-You-Earn Plan. This move reflects confidence in the company’s future and aligns the interests of leadership with shareholders. Such acquisitions often attract investor interest, potentially impacting FDM’s stock performance.

