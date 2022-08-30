FDL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FDL ETF (Symbol: FDL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.35, changing hands as low as $36.27 per share. FDL shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDL's low point in its 52 week range is $32.58 per share, with $39.2392 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.26.

