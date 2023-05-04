FDIS Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FDIS

In trading on Thursday, shares of the FDIS ETF (Symbol: FDIS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.76, changing hands as low as $63.51 per share. FDIS shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDIS's low point in its 52 week range is $55.35 per share, with $75.0742 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.53.

