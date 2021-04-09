FDIC Zeroes In On The Unbanked With Its GetBanked Checking Account Initiative

For millions of Americans, getting access to and maintaining a bank account is extremely difficult. Some may live in a banking desert—which is an area without adequate financial institutions. Others may believe they are unable to afford fees that come with traditional banking services.

Because of these and other circumstances, an estimated 7.1 million households were unbanked in 2019, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)’s How America Banks. The FDIC defined unbanked households as “households in which no one has a checking or savings account at a bank or credit union.” In its report, the FDIC predicted, early in the pandemic, that the number of unbanked households could be expected to rise, given the financial disruption and record levels of unemployment.

As the FDIC reports, the average percentage of unbanked households is significantly higher for some populations: 13.8% of Black households, and 12.2% of Hispanic households, are unbanked, compared to 2.5% of white households. And rates are disproportionately higher among low-income households.

Without a bank account, participating in the U.S. financial system is much more difficult—and expensive. Unbanked households are driven to rely on alternative banking products such as payday loans and check cashing services. These services have exorbitant interest rates and fees, adding to the financial challenges faced by unbanked Americans.

To address this issue, the FDIC is aiming to get millions of unbanked Americans into the traditional banking system through its #GetBanked initiative.

#GetBanked Initiative Launches in Houston and Atlanta

On Tuesday, the FDIC launched #GetBanked campaigns in Houston and Atlanta, specifically targeting communities where rates of unbanked households are higher than the national average. The goal of this initiative is to raise awareness around how opening a checking account results in safer banking through lower-cost financial products.

The #GetBanked initiative began early on in the Covid-19 pandemic as a resource to encourage more Americans to enter the banking system in order to be able to receive economic stimulus payments.

Many Americans have had difficulty receiving their stimulus checks and other financial assistance during the pandemic for a variety of reasons, including processing delays and slowed mail delivery. However, for those without a bank account, it has been even more difficult to receive needed benefits. Some unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and other government benefits have been either stolen or lost in the mail. Having a bank account can make receiving those benefits both faster and safer.

The FDIC website describes 10 reasons to get banked, including receiving money sooner, paying bills online and sending money to family and friends. Opening your first bank account often is the first step in an ongoing banking relationship, which can lead to low-interest loans and mortgages.

As a resource, the FDIC provides its BankFind tool to find FDIC-insured banks in your area. However, not all bank accounts are best suited for those who need a low-cost checking account. That’s where nonprofit organizations step in to bridge that gap.

Nonprofits Bridge Gap Between Consumers and Low-Cost Bank Accounts

The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE), launched in 2012, is a nonprofit organization that partners with local governments in low-income communities to implement financial programs. The CFE formed Bank On, a platform that supports financial institutions’ efforts to serve consumers with affordable banking services.

Since its founding, Bank On has published the Bank On National Account Standards, which provide benchmarks for specific core features and strongly recommended features of bank accounts, including guidance about customer service and functionality. Bank On also has established 85 coalitions across the country to connect consumers with BankOn certified accounts at banks and credit unions.

David Rothstein, senior principal at the CFE, states the importance of the Standards: “The Bank On National Account Standards outline what a safe, affordable bank or credit union account looks like—no overdraft or insufficient funds fees; low or no minimum balance; and truly useful functionality like bill pay to meet consumers’ needs.”

“The Standards help government leaders, nonprofit partners and Bank On coalitions feel comfortable referring consumers to Bank On certified accounts,” says Rothstein. “Our goal is to move the market so that everyone has access to a safe, affordable and productive mainstream bank or credit union account.”

To be Bank On certified, a checking account from a bank or credit union must meet requirements that include:

$25 or less minimum deposit

Free debit card

No overdraft or low balance fees; reduced monthly maintenance fees

$2.50 or less ATM fee when using out-of-network ATM

Free branch access and telephone banking

Free bill pay, check cashing and monthly electronic statements

Bank On certified accounts are helping to address some of the largest issues of why Americans remain unbanked. According to the FDIC, two of the top reasons people remain unbanked are a lack of trust, on the part of consumers, and their belief that account fees are too high.

Rothstein seeks to reassure consumers: “With the Bank On certification, you can feel safe knowing that you will never be hit with overdraft or surprise fees, that your money is protected from fraud and that your account can help with goals like saving money or paying down debt.”

There are currently 76 Bank On certified checking accounts available across the country, including 15 that are able to be opened and accessed online. Three of the 15 online accounts have state residency requirements. Discover Bank’s Cashback Debit checking account, which earned a spot on Forbes Advisor’s Best Checking Accounts, was certified by the CFE in February 2021.

What To Keep in Mind When Selecting a Bank Account

Even with the list of Bank On approved accounts to choose from, it may be daunting to select a bank account for yourself, especially if this is your first ever bank account or the first in a while.

Rothstein says consumers should feel safe opening a Bank On certified account: “Bank On certified accounts available across the country can help you keep control of your money, with no overdraft or surprise fees, and protection from fraud. With tools to manage and track your money, help you save for an emergency and pay down debt, these accounts can help you reach your goals—and many can be opened online from the safety of your home.”

However, it is important to remember that banking is a personal decision. When you are selecting a bank account for yourself, keep these questions in mind:

Is the account insured by the FDIC or the NCUA? If so, you can be confident your funds are protected, generally up to $250,000 per depositor, in the case of a bank or credit union failure.

Do you need access to in-person banking services regularly? If you do, it will be best to select a bank that has one or more locations near you.

Do you prefer a bank that provides an excellent digital experience? This could include well-designed mobile app and website experiences.

Do you travel frequently? If so, a national bank with branches across the country may be a better fit.

What fees would you potentially incur? While Bank On certified bank account fees are modest, be sure to note any fees that may apply.

The FDIC also has a checklist of 10 important questions to ask when selecting a bank account.

If you decide to open a bank account online, you will need several pieces of information, including your Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN), a form of government-issued ID (such as a driver’s license), mailing address, date of birth and contact information.

Bottom Line

For the majority of Americans, access to safe and reliable banking services is a given. Yet, for some seven million U.S. households it is not.

As it has done with so many other financial and social issues, the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed needs within the U.S. banking system that the FDIC’s #GetBanked initiative seeks to address. While there isn’t yet a universal option to bring every American into the banking system, nonprofits like the CFE and Bank On bring options to those who need them most.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.