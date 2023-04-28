FDIC to place First Republic under receivership - source

By Greg Roumeliotis

April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is preparing to place First Republic Bank FRC.N under receivership imminently, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, sending shares of the lender down more than 40% in extended trading.

If the San Francisco-based lender falls into receivership, it would be the third U.S. bank to collapse since March. First Republic said earlier this week its deposits had slumped by more than $100 billion in the first quarter.

First Republic and FDIC representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

At its lowest, the bank had a market capitalization of nearly $557 million, a far cry from its peak valuation of more than $40 billion in Nov. 2021.

Reuters earlier reported a government-brokered rescue deal was in the works for First Republic. It was not immediately clear why that effort failed.

According to the report, the FDIC, the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve were among the government bodies orchestrated meetings with financial companies about a lifeline for the bank.

