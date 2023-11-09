News & Insights

US Markets

FDIC to meet Nov. 16 to finalize special assessment fee following spring bank failures

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANNAH IRELAND

November 09, 2023 — 05:34 pm EST

Written by Pete Schroeder for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced on Thursday it would meet Nov. 16 to consider a final rule implementing a new special fee banks would pay to replenish the deposit insurance fund following several bank failures in the spring.

The May proposal for that fee envisioned large banks would shoulder the responsibility for replenishing the fund, which was drained of $16 billion after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other lenders.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chris Reese)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.