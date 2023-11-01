News & Insights

US Markets
FRBK

FDIC suspends Republic First Bancorp's auction process - Bloomberg News

November 01, 2023 — 03:15 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) has suspended an auction process for Republic First Bancorp FRBK.PK, after the bank struck a deal with an investor group to raise money, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The FDIC notified potential buyers on Tuesday that the bank's capital-raising effort was the avenue it was focused on pursuing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Republic First Bancorp did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while the FDIC declined to comment.

Investor group Norcross Braca last week agreed to pump $35 million into troubled lender Republic First Bancorp whose shares were delisted in August and trade on the over-the-counter marketplace.

The lender had earlier also postponed its 2022 annual shareholders meeting until December.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.