FDIC-run Signature Bridge Bank sells 20% stake in entity holding $9 bln CRE portfolio

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, as the receiver of the failed Signature Bank, said on Wednesday it has sold a 20% equity stake in the entity that holds a $9 billion real estate loan portfolio.

The FDIC receiver added it will retain an 80% equity interest in the venture.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.