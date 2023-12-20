News & Insights

FDIC-run Signature Bridge Bank sells 20% stake in entity holding $9 bln CRE portfolio

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

December 20, 2023 — 11:25 am EST

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, as the receiver of the failed Signature Bank, said on Wednesday it has sold a 20% equity stake in the entity that holds a $9 billion real estate loan portfolio.

The FDIC receiver added it will retain an 80% equity interest in the venture.

