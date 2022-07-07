US Markets

FDIC probing Voyager's marketing on deposit accounts safety - WSJ

Contributor
Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is looking into Voyager Digital Ltd's marketing of deposit accounts for cryptocurrency purchases, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

July 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is looking into Voyager Digital Ltd's VOYG.TO marketing of deposit accounts for cryptocurrency purchases, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Voyager did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular