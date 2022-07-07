FDIC probing Voyager's marketing on deposit accounts safety - WSJ

July 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is looking into Voyager Digital Ltd's VOYG.TO marketing of deposit accounts for cryptocurrency purchases, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Voyager did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

