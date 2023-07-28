News & Insights

FDIC launches sale of $18.5 bln of Signature Bank loans

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 28, 2023 — 05:08 pm EDT

July 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) set in motion the sale of an $18.5 billion loan portfolio from Signature Bank this week, a set of loans linked to major private equity and investing firms, according to the regulator's website.

The portfolio comprises 201 performing capital-call loans tied to Starwood Capital Group, Carlyle Group , Blackstone , Thoma Bravo and Brookfield Asset Management , Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The FDIC hired Newmark Group in March to sell about $60 billion of Signature Bank's loans, after state regulators decided to close down the failed lender amid a turmoil in regional banks earlier this year.

The FDIC declined to comment beyond the notice on its website.

The sale was launched on July 25 and is limited to FDIC-insured depository institutions, the Bloomberg report said.

The notice reads that the loans for sale "consist of subscription credit facilities to private equity funds." (Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA BANKS/SIGNATURE (UPDATE 1)

