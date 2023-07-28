FDIC launches sale of $18.5 bln of Signature Bank loans

(Updates sourcing in paragraph 1)
July 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) set in motion the sale of an $18.5 billion loan portfolio from Signature Bank this week, a set of loans linked to major private equity and investing firms, according to the regulator's website.
The portfolio comprises 201 performing capital-call loans
tied to Starwood Capital Group, Carlyle Group
The FDIC hired Newmark Group
The FDIC declined to comment beyond the notice on its website.
The sale was launched on July 25 and is limited to FDIC-insured depository institutions, the Bloomberg report said.
The notice reads that the loans for sale "consist of subscription credit facilities to private equity funds." (Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA BANKS/SIGNATURE (UPDATE 1)
