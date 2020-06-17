FDIC-Insured Banks' Q1 Earnings Disappoint, Provisions Escalate

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”)-insured commercial banks and savings institutions reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of $18.5 billion, significantly down 69.6% year over year. Notably, community banks, constituting 92% of all FDIC-insured institutions, reported net income of $4.8 billion, down 20.9% year on year.



Banks’ earnings were thwarted by deteriorating economic activity on the coronavirus mayhem, which resulted in higher provision expenses and goodwill impairment charges. Moreover, fall in net interest margin and elevated operating expenses were major drags. However, stellar non-interest revenues were a positive. Further, rise in loans and deposits were driving factors. In addition, problem banks near historic lows were a tailwind.



Banks, with assets worth more than $10 billion, accounted for a major part of earnings in the first quarter. Though such banks constitute only 1.8% of the total number of domestic banks, these accounted for approximately 80% of the industry’s earnings. Leading names in this space include JPMorgan JPM, Bank of America BAC, Citigroup C and Wells Fargo WFC.



Net Operating Revenues Fall, Costs Flare Up



Banks have been striving to boost productivity and generate higher profits. Around 55.9% of all FDIC-insured institutions reported declines in quarterly net income, while the remaining registered increases from the prior-year quarter level. Additionally, the percentage of institutions reporting net losses in the quarter went up to 7.3%.



As of Mar 31, 2020, the measure for profitability or average return on assets edged down to 0.38% from the 1.35% recorded as of Mar 31, 2019.



Net operating revenues came in at $204.2 billion, slightly down year over year. A fall in net interest income was mostly offset by high non-interest income.



Net interest income was $137.3 billion, down 1.4% year over year. Notably, 44.6% of banks witnessed fall in net interest income. Decreasing yields on earnings assets was responsible for this decline. Net interest margin (NIM) edged down to 3.13% from the 3.42% recorded in the year-earlier quarter. Decline in average earning asset yields was partly offset by lower funding costs.



Non-interest income for banks increased 2.3% year over year to $66.9 billion. This upside resulted from higher other non-interest income, partly negated by lower trading revenues on equity contracts and servicing fee income.



Total non-interest expenses for the establishments were $128.9 billion during the January-March quarter, flaring up 11.8%, year over year, on rise in salary and employee-benefit expenses, goodwill impairment charges and other non-interest expense.



Credit Quality: A Concern?



Overall, credit quality metrics deteriorated in the reported quarter. Net charge-offs increased to $14.6 billion, up 14.9% year over year. Notably, higher credit card, together with commercial and industrial charge-offs, aided this upside.



In the March-end quarter, provisions for loan losses for the institutions were $52.7 billion, more than doubling on the coronavirus concerns and due to the implementation of the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting methodology. The level of non-current loans and leases inched up 1.8% to $102.4 billion. The non-current rate was 0.93%.



Strong Loan & Deposit Growth



Capital position of banks remained solid. Total deposits continued to rise and were $15.8 trillion, up 8.5% sequentially. Additionally, total loans and leases were $11 trillion, jumping 4.2%.



As of Mar 31, 2020, the Deposit Insurance Fund balance increased to $113.2 billion from $104.9 billion as of Mar 31, 2019. Furthermore, higher assessment income primarily supported growth in fund balance, while interest earned on investment securities was stable.



Low Bank Failures, New Charters Added



During the January-March period, one bank failed, two new charters were added, while 57 were merged. As of Mar 31, 2020, the number of ‘problem’ banks increased from 51 to 54. This number remains near historic lows. Total assets of the ‘problem’ institutions decreased to $44.5 billion from the $46.2 billion reported in the previous quarter.



Our Viewpoint



‘Problem’ institutions near historic lows looks encouraging, with the first quarter registering solid non-interest income. Banks have been gradually easing their lending standards and trending toward higher fees to counter pressure on the top line.



Though the recent interest-rate cuts amid coronavirus concerns might impact the lending scenario, banks need to maintain their underwriting standards, along with cautious risk management, to sail through the existing economic cycle. However, rise in expenses was on the downside which needs to be controlled to keep the profits up.



