FDIC Chairman Gruenberg to step down in January, Bloomberg reports

November 19, 2024 — 11:45 am EST

Bloomberg cites a message Martin Gruenberg sent to FDIC employees on his retirement. Publicly traded large cap bank companies include Bank of America (BAC), Citi (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

