US Markets
NYCB

FDIC announces agreement to sell Signature Bank assets to New York Community Bancorp

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 19, 2023 — 07:26 pm EDT

Written by Pete Schroeder for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp NYCB.N has entered into an agreement with U.S. regulators to purchase deposits and loans from New York-based Signature Bank SBNY.O, which was closed earlier this month.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said the deal would see Flagstar Bank, the subsidiary, assume substantially all deposits and certain loan portfolios, and all 40 of Signature Bank's former branches. The FDIC said roughly $60 billion of the bank's loans and $4 billion of its deposits will remain in receivership.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NYCB
SBNY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.