FDI into Indonesia rises 6.4% in Q4 - investment board

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Indonesia in the final quarter of last year rose 6.4% to 105.3 trillion rupiah ($7.72 billion), but not enough to meet the 2019 target, data from the country's investment board showed on Wednesday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.