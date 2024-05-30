News & Insights

FDB Holdings Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

FDB Holdings Limited (HK:1826) has released an update.

FDB Holdings Limited has announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 30, 2024, were successfully passed by shareholders. Key resolutions included the approval of audited financial statements, re-election of board members, and a mandate to issue additional shares. The voting results showcased strong support for each resolution, with approximately 99.26% votes in favor.

