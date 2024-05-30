FDB Holdings Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

FDB Holdings Limited (HK:1826) has released an update.

FDB Holdings Limited has announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 30, 2024, were successfully passed by shareholders. Key resolutions included the approval of audited financial statements, re-election of board members, and a mandate to issue additional shares. The voting results showcased strong support for each resolution, with approximately 99.26% votes in favor.

For further insights into HK:1826 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.