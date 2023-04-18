US Markets
MRNA

FDA withdraws authorization for older COVID vaccines by Moderna, Pfizer

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

April 18, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

April 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday withdrew its emergency use authorization for older messenger RNA vaccines by Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N/22UAy.DE as it now recommends the use of newer Omicron-targeting shots for all doses.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
PFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.