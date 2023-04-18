FDA withdraws authorization for older COVID vaccines by Moderna, Pfizer

April 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday withdrew its emergency use authorization for older messenger RNA vaccines by Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N/22UAy.DE as it now recommends the use of newer Omicron-targeting shots for all doses.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

