FDA website shows limited availability of some doses of Lilly's Mounjaro

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website said some doses of Eli Lilly's LLY.N diabetes drug Mounjaro are available only in limited quantities through early March 2024.

The health regulator's website showed that higher doses of the injection were available in limited amounts, while lower doses of Mounjaro were shown to be available.

According to the website, 10 milligram, 12.5 milligram and 15 milligram doses of the injection will have limited availability through early March.

An earlier update in late January showed that the 12.5 milligram dose would be available through February 2024.

High demand for new diabetes drugs, which are also used off-label and are approved for weight loss, has triggered supply constraints for drugmakers such as Lilly and Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO.

Eli Lilly did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

