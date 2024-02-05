News & Insights

US Markets
LLY

FDA website shows limited availability of some doses of Lilly's Mounjaro

Credit: REUTERS/GEORGE FREY

February 05, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details on doses in paragraphs 2 and 3, background in paragraph 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website said some doses of Eli Lilly's LLY.N diabetes drug Mounjaro are available only in limited quantities through early March 2024.

The health regulator's website showed that higher doses of the injection were available in limited amounts, while lower doses of Mounjaro were shown to be available.

According to the website, 10 milligram, 12.5 milligram and 15 milligram doses of the injection will have limited availability through early March.

An earlier update in late January showed that the 12.5 milligram dose would be available through February 2024.

High demand for new diabetes drugs, which are also used off-label and are approved for weight loss, has triggered supply constraints for drugmakers such as Lilly and Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO.

Eli Lilly did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.