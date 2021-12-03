US Markets
FDA warns of increased heart-related issues from Pfizer's Xeljanz

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The U.S. health regulator has added a new "boxed warning" to Pfizer Inc's arthritis drug, Xeljanz, and revised its prescription, citing increased risk of major cardiac-related problems in some patients, the drugmaker said on Friday.

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has added a new "boxed warning" to Pfizer Inc's PFE.N arthritis drug, Xeljanz, and revised its prescription, citing increased risk of major cardiac-related problems in some patients, the drugmaker said on Friday.

The warning, the Food and Drug Administration's strictest, flags the risk of cardiovascular death and stroke in patients, who are aged 50 and above or are current or past smokers.

Xeljanz, which brought in worldwide sales of $2.44 billion for Pfizer in 2020, is approved in the United States for the treatment of conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ulcerative colitis - an inflammatory bowel disease.

The drug is now recommended for use only in patients who have had inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers, which are a class of drugs used against inflammatory conditions.

