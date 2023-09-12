News & Insights

FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products

September 12, 2023 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo and Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday warned eight companies, including pharmacy giants CVS Health Corp CVS.N and Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O, against manufacturing or marketing unapproved ophthalmic drug products.

The eye products addressed in its letters to these companies are illegally marketed to treat conditions like conjunctivitis, cataract and glaucoma, the FDA said. It said such drugs pose an increased risk to users as they can bypass some of the body’s natural defenses.

CVS and Walgreens did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The U.S. health regulator has asked the companies to respond within 15 days of receipt of the letters and state how they will correct the violations.

The FDA warns that failure to correct the violations may result in legal action, including product seizure and court orders requiring companies to stop manufacturing and distributing an unapproved product.

