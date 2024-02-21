News & Insights

FDA warns consumers over use of smartwatches to measure blood glucose levels

Credit: REUTERS/MICHELE TANTUSSI

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday warned consumers to not use smartwatches or smart rings that claim to measure blood glucose levels without piercing the skin.

The smartwatch devices are different from applications that display data from FDA-authorized blood glucose measuring devices that pierce the skin, like continuous glucose monitoring devices, the health regulator said.

The agency added it has not authorized, cleared, or approved any smartwatch or smart ring that is intended to measure or estimate blood glucose values on its own.

