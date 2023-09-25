News & Insights

Markets
LQDA

FDA To Review NDA For Liquidia's Yutrepia

September 25, 2023 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review the company's amendment to the tentatively approved new drug application for Yutrepia (treprostinil) inhalation powder in which the company is seeking to add the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) to the label.

The FDA confirmed the type of resubmission as Class II and has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of January 24, 2024.

Dr. Rajeev Saggar, Chief Medical Officer of Liquidia, said: "We are pleased that the FDA has accepted the submission for review with a PDUFA goal date well in advance of the expiration in March 2024 of the new clinical investigation exclusivity granted to Tyvaso®. If this amendment is approved by FDA, YUTREPIA would be indicated for the treatment of both PH-ILD and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). "

The FDA tentatively approved Yutrepia to treat PAH in November 2021 and confirmed that the addition of the PH-ILD indication will not require any new clinical studies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LQDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.