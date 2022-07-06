US Markets

FDA to allow global baby formula makers to sell in U.S. past shortages

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it was devising a pathway help global manufacturers of baby formula to continue to supply their products to the United States past November.

The FDA plans to issue further guidance in September on how companies that have been temporarily allowed to ship baby formula to the U.S. could meet the agency's requirements to continue to supply infant formula beyond that time.

