FDA tirzepatide status report ‘moderately positive’ for Hims & Hers, says Citi

Citi notes that the FDA said in a status report filed in a Texas court that it needs more time to determine if Eli Lilly’s (LLY) tirzepatide should remain off the shortage list, and they now intend to make a determination by December 19. The firm, which views this as “moderately positive” for Hims & Hers (HIMS) and the compounders, has a Neutral rating and $24 price target on Hims shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HIMS:
- Hims & Hers jumps as status report says patients unable to obtain branded GLP-1s
- Hims & Hers announces daily meal replacement bars and shakes
- TD Cowen discusses impact of FDA weight loss suit on Hims & Hers
- Spirit enters into bankruptcy proceedings, CVS names new directors: Morning Buzz
- Hims & Hers names Deb Autor to board, Janet Stevens as head of quality, safety
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.