FDA tirzepatide status report ‘moderately positive’ for Hims & Hers, says Citi

Citi notes that the FDA said in a status report filed in a Texas court that it needs more time to determine if Eli Lilly’s (LLY) tirzepatide should remain off the shortage list, and they now intend to make a determination by December 19. The firm, which views this as “moderately positive” for Hims & Hers (HIMS) and the compounders, has a Neutral rating and $24 price target on Hims shares.

