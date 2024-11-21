News & Insights

FDA tirzepatide status report ‘moderately positive’ for Hims & Hers, says Citi

November 21, 2024 — 04:00 pm EST

Citi notes that the FDA said in a status report filed in a Texas court that it needs more time to determine if Eli Lilly’s (LLY) tirzepatide should remain off the shortage list, and they now intend to make a determination by December 19. The firm, which views this as “moderately positive” for Hims & Hers (HIMS) and the compounders, has a Neutral rating and $24 price target on Hims shares.

