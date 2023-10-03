FDA staff says late-stage data 'not enough' for Amgen's lung cancer drug

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers said on Tuesday that Amgen's AMGN.O late-stage study may not provide enough evidence of effectiveness for its lung cancer drug, as the company pursues a traditional approval for the treatment.

The comments come ahead of a panel meeting of expert advisers to the health agency on Thursday.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing byShounak Dasgupta and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.