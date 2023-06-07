News & Insights

US Markets
BIIB

FDA staff say Eisai's Alzheimer's drug may get full approval despite concerns

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

June 07, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

June 7 (Reuters) - Staff reviewers of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday that Eisai 4523.T and Biogen's BIIB.O Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, may still be eligible for a full approval despite concerns of brain hemorrhage from using blood thinners along with the drug.

The FDA staff's comments about the drug were made in documents released ahead of a meeting of the panel of external advisers on Friday to discuss the Japanese company's application for a traditional approval.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.