FDA staff say Eisai's Alzheimer's drug may get full approval despite concerns

June 7 (Reuters) - Staff reviewers of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday that Eisai 4523.T and Biogen's BIIB.O Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, may still be eligible for a full approval despite concerns of brain hemorrhage from using blood thinners along with the drug.

The FDA staff's comments about the drug were made in documents released ahead of a meeting of the panel of external advisers on Friday to discuss the Japanese company's application for a traditional approval.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

