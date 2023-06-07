News & Insights

FDA staff say Eisai's Alzheimer's drug can get full approval despite safety concerns

June 07, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

June 7 (Reuters) - Staff reviewers of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday that Eisai 4523.T and Biogen's BIIB.O Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, could still be eligible for a full approval despite concerns of brain hemorrhage from using blood thinners along with the drug.

The FDA staff's comments about the drug were made in documents released ahead of a meeting of the panel of external advisers on Friday to discuss the Japanese company's application for a traditional approval.

A full approval is expected to boost demand for Leqembi with a wider insurance cover under government's Medicare plans for all American patients over 65 years of age and whose doctors participate in a health agency database.

More than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Eisai's application for a full approval is based on data showing that Leqembi slowed the rate of cognitive decline in patients with early Alzheimer's by 27% compared to a placebo.

Use of certain blood thinners with the drug in Alzheimer's patients increased the risk of brain hemorrhage, with two of three deaths being linked to it during the treatment's late-stage trial, according to the documents.

