FDA staff reviewers flag safety concerns over Cytokinetics' heart drug

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Staff reviewers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday raised several safety and efficacy concerns with CytoKinetics Inc's CYTK.O heart drug that aims to reduce the risk of heart-related death or need for hospitalization or other urgent care, according to briefing documents.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

