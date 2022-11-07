US Markets
FDA staff flags several uncertainties with Veru's COVID-19 drug

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 07, 2022 — 09:27 am EST

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Staff reviewers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration identified several uncertainties with Veru Inc's data for oral COVID-19 pill for treating moderate-to-severe hospitalized patients at high risk of developing an acute respiratory distress syndrome, according to briefing documents published on Monday.

