FDA set to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents early next week - NYT

May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE's 22UAy.DE COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years by early next week, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing federal officials familiar with the agency's plans. (https://nyti.ms/3eclRld)

