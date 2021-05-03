US Markets
FDA set to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents early next week - NYT

Trisha Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years by early next week, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing federal officials familiar with the agency's plans. (https://nyti.ms/3eclRld) (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;)) nL4N2MQ384

