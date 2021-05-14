FDA Seeks Public Comments For Marketing Philip Morris' IQOS 3 As MRTP - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International (PM) announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has opened a public comment period on application seeking authorization to market its IQOS 3 electrically heated tobacco system as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP).

The application requests the same reduced exposure modification orders granted on July 7, 2020, for the IQOS 2.4 system—the first, and only, electronic nicotine product to be granted marketing orders through the FDA's MRTP process.

To authorize MRTP consumer communications, the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products is required by law to conclude that a product is appropriate to promote the public health.

The IQOS 3 device contains a number of technological advancements, compared to the IQOS 2.4 device, including longer battery life and quicker recharge between uses.

It was authorized for sale in the U.S. via the FDA's pre-market review process on December 7, 2020, having met the standard that permitting its sale is appropriate to protect public health.

