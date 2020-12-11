FDA Says 'to Rapidly Work Toward' Emergency Use Approval Of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday its intention to "rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization" of Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech SE's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA's statement comes a day after positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

If authorized, it would be the first COVID-19 vaccine available in the U.S.

The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, to enable them to execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.

The FDA's vaccines and related biological products advisory committee on Thursday had voted 17 to 4 in favor of the FDA granting Emergency Use Authorization for the companies' COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2.

The positive vote was based on totality of scientific evidence presented by the companies, including data from the Phase 3 clinical study, which demonstrated a vaccine efficacy rate of 95%.

The companies' COVID-19 vaccine has already received a temporary authorization for emergency use in the U.K., marking the first authorization in the world for a Covid vaccine.

