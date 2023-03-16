US Markets
FDA says Pfizer's COVID pill to stay authorized for adolescents after approval for adults

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

March 16, 2023 — 08:59 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator said on Thursday the current emergency authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill for adolescents will continue to remain in effect even if it gets full approval for adults who are at high-risk of severe disease.

Currently, the drug Paxlovid is authorized for mild-to-moderate COVID patients of age 12 years and older who are at high risk for progression to severe disease, including hospitalization or death.

