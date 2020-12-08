FDA Says Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Has "Favorable Safety Profile"

(RTTNews) - The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 is safe and effective.

The FDA in a detailed analysis concluded that safety data from about 38,000 participants suggest a "favorable safety profile," with no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA.

The FDA said the vaccine met "prespecified success criteria for the study's primary efficacy endpoint," increasing the likelihood for the COVID-19 vaccine to get an emergency-use authorization this week itself.

The findings showed that the vaccine was 95% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19. It also said that two months of trial data revealed no significant safety issues.

The FDFA analysis highlighted known benefits of the vaccine, including "reduction in the risk of confirmed COVID-19 occurring at least 7 days after Dose 2," and "reduction in the risk of confirmed severe COVID-19 any time after Dose 1."

Meanwhile, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will convene on Thursday, December 10, to discuss and provide recommendations on whether it is reasonable to believe that the vaccine may be effective in preventing COVID-19, and the known and potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks for use.

A favorable recommendation from the panel is expected to be followed within a few days by the FDA granting emergency authorization for the vaccine.

Pfizer's EUA request includes safety and efficacy data from an ongoing phase 3 trial of BNT162b2 in approximately 44,000 participants.

