News & Insights

BioTech
PHG

FDA says it is not satisfied with Philips breathing device recall

Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

October 06, 2023 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

Updates with analyst comment, share reaction in paragraphs 4-7

AMSTERDAM, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) remains unsatisfied with the status of a product recall by healthcare technology company Philips PHG.AS, the regulator said in an update.

Philips has recalled millions of sleep apnea and respiratory devices since 2021.

In the update published overnight, the FDA said it believed Amsterdam-headquartered Philips should conduct additional testing on the risk posed to people who used recalled devices.

Philips could not immediately be reached for comment.

"This is negative news," analysts from Bernstein said in a note. "The FDA is clearly still not happy with the way the recall is being handled."

The long-running recall wiped out more than two-thirds of Philips' market valuation in 2021-2022, but it has staged a modest recovery in 2023.

Shares were down 6.6% at 17.32 euros at 0703 GMT on Friday.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter and Jan Harvey)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.