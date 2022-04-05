FDA says GSK-Vir's sotrovimab no longer authorized to treat COVID in U.S.

April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator said on Tuesday GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L and Vir Biotechnology's VIR.O drug sotrovimab was no longer authorized to treat COVID-19 in the U.S. due to an increase in the proportion of cases caused by the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.