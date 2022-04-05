US Markets
FDA says GSK-Vir's sotrovimab no longer authorized to treat COVID in U.S.

Leroy Leo Reuters
April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator said on Tuesday GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L and Vir Biotechnology's VIR.O drug sotrovimab was no longer authorized to treat COVID-19 in the U.S. due to an increase in the proportion of cases caused by the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant.

