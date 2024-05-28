News & Insights

Markets
ELAN

FDA Says Elanco's Bovaer Is Safe For Use In Lactating Dairy Cattle

May 28, 2024 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Tuesday said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that the company's methane-reducing feed ingredient Bovaer meets safety and efficacy requirements for use in lactating dairy cattle.

"This monumental announcement has the ability to accelerate the opportunity for climate-neutral dairy farming while creating a new revenue stream for dairy farmers across the country," said Jeff Simmons, President and CEO, Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco and dsm-firmenich have agreed to expand Elanco's commercialization of Bovaer across North America. In addition to the U.S., Elanco will also now have the right to market Bovaer in Canada and Mexico, where the product is already available for use in beef and dairy cattle.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.