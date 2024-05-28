FDA Says Elanco's Bovaer Is Safe For Use In Lactating Dairy Cattle

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Tuesday said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that the company's methane-reducing feed ingredient Bovaer meets safety and efficacy requirements for use in lactating dairy cattle.

"This monumental announcement has the ability to accelerate the opportunity for climate-neutral dairy farming while creating a new revenue stream for dairy farmers across the country," said Jeff Simmons, President and CEO, Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco and dsm-firmenich have agreed to expand Elanco's commercialization of Bovaer across North America. In addition to the U.S., Elanco will also now have the right to market Bovaer in Canada and Mexico, where the product is already available for use in beef and dairy cattle.

