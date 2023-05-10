News & Insights

US Markets
SRPT

FDA reviewers flag concerns over Sarepta's gene therapy for muscle-wasting disorder

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

May 10, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2 and 3

May 10 (Reuters) - Data presented for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's SRPT.O experimental gene therapy for a muscle-wasting disorder did not provide unambiguous evidence that the treatment worked, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers on Wednesday.

The company is seeking accelerated approval for the first gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, based on data that showed it helped patients make a mini version of the dystrophin protein needed to keep muscle cells intact.

"Additionally, FDA has safety concerns related to the possibility of administering an ineffective gene therapy," the reviewers said in the briefing documents, ahead of a meeting of outside advisers to the drug agency on Friday.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRPT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.