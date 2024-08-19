News & Insights

Markets
SUPN

FDA To Review Supernus Pharma' NDA For SPN-830 Apomorphine Infusion Device

August 19, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has acknowledged the resubmission of the new drug application or NDA for its SPN-830, an apomorphine infusion device, for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (OFF episodes) in Parkinson's disease.

The resubmission is now considered filed, with a user fee goal date (PDUFA date) of February 1, 2025.

In October 2022, The FDA declined to approve Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s SPN-830 proposed for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations, i.e., OFF episodes, in Parkinson's disease.

The FDA had asked the company for additional information and analysis related to the infusion device and drug product across several areas, including labeling, product quality and manufacturing, device performance and risk analysis.

However, the regulatory agency had not requested additional efficacy and safety clinical studies.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.