FDA To Review Replimmune's Third BLA Submission For RP1 In Advanced Melanoma; Response By Aug 2026

(RTTNews) - Replimmune Group Inc. (REPL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Friday announced the FDA acceptance of the biological license application (BLA) for RP-1 in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced melanoma.

Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the world, with over 112,000 new cases diagnosed this year in the U.S. alone. As one of the most fatal skin cancers, the disease causes about 8,500 deaths annually. Advanced melanoma is indicated by the spread of malignancy beyond the primary tumor, but treatment options remain limited for patients unresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade.

RP-1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) is Replimmune's lead drug candidate and consists of an attenuated Herpes simplex virus genetically linked to a fusogenic protein and a cell stimulating factor, used to target tumor antigens and increase the immunogenicity of cancer cells.

The drug previously showed positive results in the Phase 3 IGNYTE trial when administered with the monoclonal antibody nivolumab in patients previously on an anti-PD-1 containing regimen.

The current review of the BLA comes after the third submission of the application by the company. Initially filed in January 2025, the company received a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA in July 2025, noting perceived inadequacies in the IGNYTE trial. A re-submission in October 2025 was followed by another CRL from the FDA in April 2026, citing a disagreement with the company over assessment methodologies utilized in the trial.

The FDA is expected to deliver a class-1 response by August 2, 2026, and an advisory committee meeting is planned with the company in July.

REPL is currently trading at $10.99, down 1.26%.

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