FDA Reports First Drug Shortage Due to COVID-19, Far Earlier Than Expected

The Food and Drug Administration didn’t disclose the drug affected, but said the shortage was due to an issue manufacturing the drug’s active pharmaceutical ingredient at a facility affected by the new coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration reported the first U.S. drug shortage due to COVID-19 on Thursday night, far earlier than experts had expected the epidemic to cause disruptions to the drug supply chain.

In a statement, the FDA commissioner, Stephen Hahn, said that a drug manufacturer had “just notified” the FDA that a shortage recently reported to the agency was due to an issue manufacturing the drug’s active pharmaceutical ingredient at a facility affected by the new coronavirus.

“We are working with the manufacturer as well as other manufacturers to mitigate the shortage,” Hahn said.

An FDA spokesperson said that the agency could not disclose which drug it was discussing in the statement. The manufacturer of the drug most recently added to the agency’s public list of drug shortages told Barron’s on Friday morning that its shortage was not related to the coronavirus.

Experts, analysts, and the FDA itself have warned in recent days that COVID-19 could eventually cause drug shortages as it shuts down Chinese chemical plants. Drug manufacturers rely heavily on Chinese factories to make ingredients, and the majority of the world’s active pharmaceutical ingredients are thought to come from Chinese plants.

In an interview early Friday, Michael Ganio, the director of pharmacy practice and quality at the American Society of Health System Pharmacists, a professional organization, said the FDA hadn’t provided enough information about the shortage to know how serious it was.

“We would like more information,” he said. “We would like to know, just for planning purposes.”

In interviews earlier this week, experts said that they expected COVID-19 to cause drug shortages in months, not days. The FDA said in a statement on Tuesday that it knew of 20 drugs that relied exclusively on Chinese manufacturers, but that the makers of those drugs had all said they had experienced no shortages.

“Anything that we would see as a result of the corona virus would likely be weeks, if not months, down the road, simply because of the pharmaceutical supply chain,” Ganio said on Wednesday.

In a note early this week, Alliance Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal wrote that the generic-drug supply chain has six to nine months of supply, and that industry executives expect shortages in the second quarter or early in the third quarter if the situation doesn’t improve.

On Friday morning, Gal said that the earlier-than-expected shortage didn’t concern him. “We have shortages all the time,” he said. “The idea that one particular compound is under shortage is obviously not great at a time when we are all worried about this, but it is not unusual… This does not rise above the regular noise level.”

Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner who now serves on the board of Pfizer (PFE), wrote in a tweet early Friday that the new statement from the FDA was a sign of how rapidly the situation was shifting. “The agency seemed pretty confident in statements a week ago that there was little near term risk,” Gottlieb wrote. “This may underscore the complexity of the supply chain and the challenge of knowing where all downstream ingredients are sourced.”

Shares of drug makers were falling faster than the market in pre-market trading on Friday. S&P futures were down 0.8%, while shares of Mylan (MYL), which disclosed earnings on Thursday night, were down 3.3%, and shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) were down 3.8%. Pfizer shares were down 1.9%, while Merck (MRK) shares were down 0.9%.

