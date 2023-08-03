News & Insights

FDA rejects Mesoblast's cell therapy for bone marrow transplant complications

August 03, 2023 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by Pratik Jain, Sriparna Roy, Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected Mesoblast's MSB.AX, MESO.O cell therapy for children under 12 years of age for treating a type of complication that occurs after a stem cell or bone marrow transplant, the company said on Thursday.

The health regulator required more data to support marketing approval for the company's lead product remestemcel-L, Mesoblast said in a statement.

The rejection deals a blow to Mesoblast's hopes for a potential launch of the therapy, especially after its fundraising efforts over the last two years.

The drug developer was seeking the FDA's approval for a cell therapy to treat children with a type of graft versus host disease (GvHD), whose symptoms did not respond to standard steroid therapy or developed recurrence while continuing treatment.

There are no approved therapies in children for the condition in which the donor bone marrow or stem cells attack the recipient.

