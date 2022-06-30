FDA recommends inclusion of BA.4, BA.5 subvariants in COVID boosters

June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday recommended the inclusion of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants as a part of COVID-19 booster doses.

The regulators move comes after advisers to the health regulator on Tuesday recommended a change in the design of COVID-19 booster shots this fall in order to combat more recently circulating variants of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.