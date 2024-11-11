FDA reauthorizes Swedish Match’s General snus as Modified Risk Tobacco Product

The FDA “authorized a renewal of a risk modification order submitted by Swedish Match USA, Inc., an affiliate of Philip Morris (PM) International, for eight General snus products. As part of the authorization, the agency granted use of the modified risk claim to reach more adults 21+ who smoke or use traditional tobacco products. The agency concluded that renewing the General snus risk modification order will significantly reduce harm and the risk of tobacco-related disease to individual tobacco users and benefit the health of the population as a whole. Initially granted by the FDA in October 2019, the modified risk order permitted Swedish Match to communicate on its website to legal-age consumers that “Using General snus instead of cigarettes puts you at a lower risk of mouth cancer, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis.”

